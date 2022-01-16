GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.51. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 8,657 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

