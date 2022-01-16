GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Head to Head Contrast

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Karooooo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GSE Systems and Karooooo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.55 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.88 Karooooo $139.59 million 5.10 $19.41 million N/A N/A

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSE Systems and Karooooo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Karooooo 0 0 6 0 3.00

Karooooo has a consensus target price of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Karooooo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Karooooo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Karooooo beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

