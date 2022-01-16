Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,000 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

