Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

