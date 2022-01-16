Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $131.38 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.