Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.46 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

