Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $327,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.04 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

