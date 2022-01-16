Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.