Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 3,888 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

