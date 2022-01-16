Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3,427.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

