Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
About Hamilton Thorne
