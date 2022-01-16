Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.