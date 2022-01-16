Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.93 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

