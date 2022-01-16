Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,445 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

