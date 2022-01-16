Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 85.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

