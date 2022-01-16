Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.33 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

