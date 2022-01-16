Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,959.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,752.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

