HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 97,656 Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

