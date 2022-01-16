HAP Trading LLC Sells 4,527 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.