Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

