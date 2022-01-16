HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $71.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

