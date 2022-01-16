HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $202,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,295,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,700,000 after purchasing an additional 841,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,542 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

