Head-To-Head Comparison: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 2 8 0 2.64 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.32 $200.53 million $0.89 24.94 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.53, meaning that its stock price is 953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

