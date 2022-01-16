Head-To-Head Review: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -115.42% -41.27% -28.43%

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 3.61 -$15.82 million ($1.10) -2.30

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

