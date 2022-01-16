Head-To-Head Survey: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 413.71 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.68 RadNet $1.07 billion 1.40 -$14.84 million $0.64 44.00

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% RadNet 2.67% 12.87% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than RadNet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

