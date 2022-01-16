Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 195,300 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 210.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.98% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

