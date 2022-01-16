Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 320,000 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 293.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Realogy worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Realogy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Realogy by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 560,682 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RLGY opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

