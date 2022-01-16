Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 563,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Infinera were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Infinera by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Infinera by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 411,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infinera by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 947,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

