Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.86 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $106.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

