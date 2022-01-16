Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

D stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

