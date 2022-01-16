Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTA. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

