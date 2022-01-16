Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.