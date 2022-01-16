HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

