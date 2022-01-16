HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.40 ($105.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG traded down €1.82 ($2.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €56.26 ($63.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a one year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a one year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.60 and a 200 day moving average of €81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.