Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Up 4.4%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 29,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,252,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.