Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

