Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

