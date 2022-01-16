Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

