Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $10,073,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

