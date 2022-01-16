Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 293 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 51.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

