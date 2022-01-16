HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $3,657.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,106.34 or 1.00015072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00100000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.68 or 0.00732441 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,806,880 coins and its circulating supply is 264,671,730 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

