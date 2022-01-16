HempCoin (THC) Price Up 67% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $719.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,813,079 coins and its circulating supply is 264,677,929 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

