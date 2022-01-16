Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.66

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

