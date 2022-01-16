Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 35,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

