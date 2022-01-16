Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 35,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

