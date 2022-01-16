HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

