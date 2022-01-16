HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,776 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000. Adobe makes up 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

