HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $303.80 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

