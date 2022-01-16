Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $73,478.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.77 or 0.07768621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99790440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

