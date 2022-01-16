Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the December 15th total of 184,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 984,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,538. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

