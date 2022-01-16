Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of HFBL stock remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

