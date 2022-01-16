Hoo Token Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $93.56 million and $4.86 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.